Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 33,391 shares.The stock last traded at $38.04 and had previously closed at $37.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Vishay Precision Group Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $518.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.39.

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $88.62 million during the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 9.31%.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 6,610 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $233,134.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 320,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,303,752.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VPG. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 623,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 129,556 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 317,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after buying an additional 77,382 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 383,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after buying an additional 43,624 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 38,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth about $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

Featured Articles

