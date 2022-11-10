Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.61. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 312,697 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Vista Gold Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $72.17 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vista Gold

Vista Gold Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Vista Gold by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,687,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Vista Gold by 33.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 10.9% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 556,425 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares during the period. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.