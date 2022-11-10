Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.80.

SEAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Vivid Seats alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivid Seats

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $661,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $11,871,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $9,636,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the first quarter valued at about $2,822,000. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Price Performance

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37. Vivid Seats has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $13.97.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Vivid Seats had a net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $147.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vivid Seats will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Vivid Seats

(Get Rating)

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vivid Seats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivid Seats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.