Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,124 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,410 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 136,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 66.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

NYSE VMC opened at $168.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.46. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.36.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.