Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 158.7% from the October 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.0 days.

Wajax Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WJXFF traded up $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.80. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Wajax has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Wajax from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

About Wajax

Wajax Corporation provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers compact excavators, dump trucks, excavators, wheel loaders, and wheeled excavators; aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; engines and transmissions; and feller bunchers, felling heads, flail debarkers, forestry processors, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track and wheel harvesters, and wood chippers.

Read More

