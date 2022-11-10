Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Ceera Investments LLC

Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 681,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 27,355 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.5% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.1% during the second quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,823 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,442,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.74. 198,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,100,457. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.