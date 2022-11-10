Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

