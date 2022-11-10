Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.
Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance
Shares of WD stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $156.77.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.
Walker & Dunlop Company Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.
