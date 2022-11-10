Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd.

Walker & Dunlop has increased its dividend payment by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Walker & Dunlop has a payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walker & Dunlop to earn $10.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of WD stock opened at $76.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $156.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,845,000 after buying an additional 85,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,185,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,243,000 after purchasing an additional 35,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 732,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,552,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 390,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

