Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 295,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,313 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 37,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $374,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of KNSA stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of -0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

