Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 35,635 Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 35,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 333.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

CBRL opened at $110.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $100.60. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.87 and a 12-month high of $148.33.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

