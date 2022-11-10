Walleye Capital LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 178,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,032 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Outset Medical worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 944,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,883,000 after buying an additional 215,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,313,000 after acquiring an additional 190,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,046,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,919,000 after acquiring an additional 174,030 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Stock Performance

OM stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day moving average is $19.09. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.29, a current ratio of 6.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Outset Medical

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Featured Articles

