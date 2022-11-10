Walleye Capital LLC Has $3.09 Million Position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 440.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,816 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,108 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Piedmont Lithium worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,382 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 108.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 810,916 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $29,525,000 after purchasing an additional 421,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 11.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,060 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $24,822,000 after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $21,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLL. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Piedmont Lithium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

PLL opened at $59.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average is $53.89. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.08 and a 1-year high of $79.99.

In related news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $350,053.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,508.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total transaction of $458,775.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,079,432.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,979 shares of company stock worth $1,109,591 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

