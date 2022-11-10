Walleye Capital LLC Invests $3.66 Million in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,502,578,000 after purchasing an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in General Motors by 22.0% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237,794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,541,000 after buying an additional 2,025,813 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

General Motors Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of GM stock opened at $38.06 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.57%. General Motors’s revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.10%.

General Motors Company Profile



General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

