Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 12,391 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 523.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its holdings in Zoetis by 469.2% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 117.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Zoetis in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.83.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $133.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $249.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 48.41%. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

