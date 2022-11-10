Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 57,273 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) by 1,909.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,273 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Wayfair worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of W. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $196,707.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $196,707.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,390.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $49,099.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,024 shares in the company, valued at $597,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,309 shares of company stock worth $1,054,126. Company insiders own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $28.75 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.85.

Several research firms have recently commented on W. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush raised their price target on Wayfair from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen cut their price target on Wayfair from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair assumed coverage on Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.69.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

