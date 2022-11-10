Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 13,195 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APD. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after buying an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,989,404,000 after buying an additional 326,891 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,567,000 after buying an additional 321,693 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,355,000 after buying an additional 301,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,637,608,000 after buying an additional 259,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $280.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $281.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

