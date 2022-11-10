Walleye Capital LLC Sells 75,399 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Walleye Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,399 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 114.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 373.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 239,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 188,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 795,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $80.93 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.69, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.41). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Insider Transactions at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $258,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,538,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,153,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $1,412,375 in the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.