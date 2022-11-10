Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 42,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BG. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Bunge by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,657,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bunge by 107.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

BG stock opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $128.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.30.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $16.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

