Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Evercore ISI from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.74.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $176.87. The company has a market cap of $163.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after buying an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

