Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DIS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.56.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 13.2 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $158.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. Walt Disney has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $176.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.70.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.