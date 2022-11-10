Walter Public Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Walter Public Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 5.6% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 76.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 38.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $73.37. 754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.59. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.