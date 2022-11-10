Walter Public Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Walter Public Investments Inc. increased its stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares during the period. MSCI makes up approximately 3.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $10,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $6,498,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,784,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in MSCI by 16.2% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MSCI from $499.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on MSCI from $444.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.11.

MSCI stock traded up $32.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $497.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,137. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $441.07 and its 200-day moving average is $438.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total value of $498,718.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

