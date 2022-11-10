Walter Public Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Walter Public Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,069 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises about 1.8% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Up 2.4 %

MDLZ stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 69,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,545,852. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $88.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Mondelez International

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.