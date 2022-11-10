Warburg Research Reiterates “€53.00” Price Target for United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €53.00 ($53.00) price objective by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 170.89% from the company’s previous close.

UTDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($33.00) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($22.00) target price on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($42.00) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

UTDI opened at €19.57 ($19.57) on Thursday. United Internet has a twelve month low of €18.20 ($18.20) and a twelve month high of €36.15 ($36.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of €25.03.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

