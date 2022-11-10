Warby Parker Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:WRBY)

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,677 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 160% compared to the typical volume of 1,031 call options.
Warby Parker Stock Up 28.9 %
WRBY stock traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,047,470. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.72.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 44.81% and a negative net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $149.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $8,001,318.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,285,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,568,624.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Warby Parker news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 5,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $76,994.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 522,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $8,001,318.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,285,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,568,624.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 959,475 shares of company stock valued at $14,396,495. 25.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,808,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,675,000 after buying an additional 4,405,581 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter valued at $93,249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,314,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 2,743.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,928 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,883,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,466 shares during the period.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
