Warehouse REIT plc (WHR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

Warehouse REIT plc (LON:WHR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Warehouse REIT Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 118.60 ($1.37) on Thursday. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 178 ($2.05). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 126.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 144.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31. The company has a market cap of £503.89 million and a P/E ratio of 266.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.38) target price on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research report on Monday.

Warehouse REIT Company Profile

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

