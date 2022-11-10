Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) SVP Eric Hansen Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Waste Connections stock opened at $137.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WCN. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

