Waste Connections (WCN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN):
- 11/7/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $149.00 to $157.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/4/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $149.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/25/2022 – Waste Connections had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 9/27/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Waste Connections Stock Up 0.7 %
NYSE WCN traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $138.69. The company had a trading volume of 143,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day moving average is $132.10. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.
Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waste Connections Increases Dividend
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
