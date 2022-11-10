Waste Connections (WCN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN):

11/7/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $149.00 to $157.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $153.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $155.00 to $149.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2022 – Waste Connections had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Waste Connections is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2022 – Waste Connections had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $163.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE WCN traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $138.69. The company had a trading volume of 143,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,593. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.12 and its 200 day moving average is $132.10. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

