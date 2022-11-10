Waste Management, Inc. (WM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 on December 16th

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st.

Waste Management has raised its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. Waste Management has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $6.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.5%.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:WM opened at $158.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Management

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Waste Management by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,786,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,118,000 after buying an additional 174,637 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,290,000 after buying an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,380.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 155,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,585,000 after purchasing an additional 148,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 129,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,513,000 after purchasing an additional 85,193 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.