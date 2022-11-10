Wayfinding Financial LLC Acquires 41 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 63,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,138,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $486.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $328.20 and a 1-year high of $494.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $430.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.11.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Robert W. Baird raised Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.67.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

