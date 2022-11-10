Wayfinding Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 9.8% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 610,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,564,000 after purchasing an additional 190,784 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $16.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $392.72. 226,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,492,185. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $380.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.59. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

