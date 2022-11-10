Wayfinding Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EELV. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $467,924,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $14,873,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $7,766,000. West Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $6,960,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $6,597,000.
Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:EELV traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.47. The stock had a trading volume of 12,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,445. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $26.42.
