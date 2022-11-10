Wayfinding Financial LLC Raises Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Wayfinding Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLF. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,361,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 147,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,179 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,033,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 301.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF stock traded up $1.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $50.93. 295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,963. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.45. iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $43.93 and a 12-month high of $60.01.

