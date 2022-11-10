Wayfinding Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 0.7% of Wayfinding Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,330 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 706 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.52.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD traded up $22.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $309.45. The stock had a trading volume of 244,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,007. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

