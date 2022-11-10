Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires 1,028 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,256,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,027,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,748,000. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,650,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $4.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.99. The stock had a trading volume of 464,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,359,613. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

