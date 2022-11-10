Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 18,389 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,389 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $18,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of VUG traded up $13.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $222.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,776. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $328.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.81.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.