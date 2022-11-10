Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 9,090 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $12,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDC traded up $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $187.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,726. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.57. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

