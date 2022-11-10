Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter worth $228,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 592.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 14,909 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $753,000.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

ACWI stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.43. The company had a trading volume of 256,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,792. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $107.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.77.

