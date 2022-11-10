Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 621.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 600,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 517,272 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $37,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.58. 1,743,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,979,040. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $81.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

