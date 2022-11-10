Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366,454 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 2.0% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $97,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.02. 895,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,601,904. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.41. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

