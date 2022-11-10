Wealthspire Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $43,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 761.6% in the second quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 38,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after acquiring an additional 33,877 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 531,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,621,000 after buying an additional 114,901 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $7.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.23. 10,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,655. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.02 and a 12-month high of $222.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.67.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

