Wells Fargo & Company Lowers First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Price Target to $100.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.37.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $112.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $106.86 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.97.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 30.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

