Wesleyan Assurance Society Buys 12,750 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Wesleyan Assurance Society raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,750 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Wesleyan Assurance Society’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in NIKE by 88.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,677,653 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $225,747,000 after buying an additional 788,270 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 21.1% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,222,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $568,233,000 after acquiring an additional 735,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,534,593 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $744,735,000 after purchasing an additional 676,600 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $5.74 on Thursday, hitting $97.84. 272,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,370. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $177.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

