West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.74-$1.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.48 billion-$9.48 billion.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Japan Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

West Japan Railway stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.41. 3,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,302. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.77. West Japan Railway has a 52 week low of $33.08 and a 52 week high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a route length of 4,903.1 kilometers, comprising Shinkansen route of 812.6 kilometers and conventional lines of 4,090.5 kilometers; and 1,174 stations, as well as bus and ferry services.

