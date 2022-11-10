Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WINC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WINC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $321,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,579 shares during the period.

