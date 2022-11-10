Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Short Interest Down 66.7% in October

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the October 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:WINC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.14. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,201. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.68.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF
