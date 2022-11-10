Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Director Philip R. Smith Sells 2,716 Shares

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) Director Philip R. Smith sold 2,716 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $24,253.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at $89,076.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WNEB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.08. 41,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,148. The company has a market capitalization of $201.36 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.51. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.13 and a 52 week high of $9.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Western New England Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently commented on WNEB shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on Western New England Bancorp to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Western New England Bancorp to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNEB. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $86,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

