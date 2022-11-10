Western Resources (TSE:WRX) Shares Up 4.5%

Western Resources Corp. (TSE:WRX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 24,300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 56,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Western Resources Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$93.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.29.

Western Resources Company Profile

Western Resources Corp., through its subsidiary, Western Potash Corp., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of potash mineral properties in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Milestone project covering an area of approximately 84,557 acres of crown held mineral leases and 65,305 acres of acquired freehold leases located to the southeast of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada.

Further Reading

