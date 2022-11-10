William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alector in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.28) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Alector’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Alector from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Alector from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $27.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of ALEC opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $573.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.98. Alector has a 12-month low of $6.84 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Alector during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alector by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alector by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

