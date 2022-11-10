William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.50) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.95) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.33) EPS.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09).

Ikena Oncology Stock Down 4.3 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ikena Oncology from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:IKNA opened at $2.20 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.17. Ikena Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50.

Institutional Trading of Ikena Oncology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 163.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ikena Oncology by 61.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 8,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

