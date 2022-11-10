William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Short Interest Up 316.8% in October

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 316.8% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On William Penn Bancorporation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in William Penn Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. State Street Corp increased its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

WMPN stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,399. The firm has a market cap of $162.40 million, a PE ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 0.03. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on William Penn Bancorporation to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

